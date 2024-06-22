Tennis: Birmingham WTA Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Birmingham WTA results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)
Semi-finals
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-2, 6-2
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS x7) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4
