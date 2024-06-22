Open Menu

Tennis: Birmingham WTA Results

Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

Birmingham WTA results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)

Semi-finals

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-2, 6-2

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS x7) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4

