Tennis: Brisbane International Day Two Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:53 PM

Results from matches played on the second day of the WTA Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Tuesday (x denotes seed)

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :results from matches played on the second day of the WTA Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Tuesday (x denotes seed): Round one Madison Keys (USA x8) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-3, 6-2 Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 Yulia Putinseva (KAZ) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 Naomi Osaka (JPN x3) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) 6-4, 6-1Kiki Bertens (NED x6) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

