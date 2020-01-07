Tennis: Brisbane International day two results

Results from matches played on the second day of the WTA Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Tuesday (x denotes seed)

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :results from matches played on the second day of the WTA Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Tuesday (x denotes seed): Round one Madison Keys (USA x8) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-3, 6-2 Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 Yulia Putinseva (KAZ) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 Naomi Osaka (JPN x3) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) 6-4, 6-1Kiki Bertens (NED x6) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3