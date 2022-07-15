Tennis: Budapest WTA results

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Thursday from the WTA event in Budapest (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Wang Xiyu (CHN) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (12/10) Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN x6) 6-1, 6-0Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x3) bt Laura Pigossi (BRA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5