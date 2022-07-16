UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Budapest WTA Results

Muhammad Rameez Published July 16, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Tennis: Budapest WTA results

Results on Saturday from the WTA event in Budapest (x denotes seeding

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Saturday from the WTA event in Budapest (x denotes seeding: players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finals Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x3) 6-2, 6-2Bernarda Pera (USA) bt Anna Bondar (HUN x9) 6-3, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia Budapest Hun Belarus Event From

Recent Stories

Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

29 seconds ago
 Tennis: Bastad ATP results

Tennis: Bastad ATP results

32 seconds ago
 Togo army says gunmen kill 'several' in attack on ..

Togo army says gunmen kill 'several' in attack on north

33 seconds ago
 Steel cutting ceremony of PN offshore patrol vesse ..

Steel cutting ceremony of PN offshore patrol vessel held in Romania

40 seconds ago
 Tennis: Lausanne WTA results

Tennis: Lausanne WTA results

4 minutes ago
 Acting governor KP distributes Rahmat-ul-lil-Alami ..

Acting governor KP distributes Rahmat-ul-lil-Alamin scholarship cheques

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.