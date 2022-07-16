Tennis: Budapest WTA results

Results on Saturday from the WTA event in Budapest (x denotes seeding

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Saturday from the WTA event in Budapest (x denotes seeding: players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finals Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x3) 6-2, 6-2Bernarda Pera (USA) bt Anna Bondar (HUN x9) 6-3, 6-4