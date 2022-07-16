UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Budapest WTA Results - Collated

Muhammad Rameez Published July 16, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Tennis: Budapest WTA results - collated

Results on Friday from the WTA event in Budapest (x denotes seeding: players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Friday from the WTA event in Budapest (x denotes seeding: players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Anna Bondar (HUN x9) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA x2) 6-4, 6-1 Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-0, 6-1Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x3) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-0, 2-0 - retiredBernarda Pera (USA) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-4, 6-3

Related Topics

USA Russia Budapest Hun Ita Belarus Event From

Recent Stories

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petit ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in O ..

16 seconds ago
 Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensur ..

Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensuring law & order during July 17 ..

18 seconds ago
 Young candidates set to embrace tough contest in P ..

Young candidates set to embrace tough contest in PP-217 Multan by-polls

19 seconds ago
 Thousands of litres of water to stop '60-degree' T ..

Thousands of litres of water to stop '60-degree' Tour de France roads melting

20 seconds ago
 Cameron Smith surges into British Open lead

Cameron Smith surges into British Open lead

23 seconds ago
 US House Panel Probing Whether Firms Abuse Veteran ..

US House Panel Probing Whether Firms Abuse Veterans Disability Claims Backlog fo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.