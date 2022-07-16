Tennis: Budapest WTA results - collated

Results on Friday from the WTA event in Budapest (x denotes seeding: players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Friday from the WTA event in Budapest (x denotes seeding: players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Anna Bondar (HUN x9) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA x2) 6-4, 6-1 Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-0, 6-1Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x3) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-0, 2-0 - retiredBernarda Pera (USA) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-4, 6-3