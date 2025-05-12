Tennis Championship Rescheduled After Ceasefire Between Pakistan And India
Muhammad Rameez Published May 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) has announced new dates for the 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships, following the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India on 10 May.
According to a press release, the tournament, which was postponed due to rising tensions and conflict between the two countries, will now take place from 17 to 24 May 2025.
Matches will be held at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex located on Garden Avenue in Islamabad.
The ITA expressed relief at the return of peace and said it looks forward to welcoming players and fans back to the courts for one of the country’s most prestigious tennis events.
Recent Stories
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis championship rescheduled after ceasefire between Pakistan and India4 minutes ago
-
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career2 hours ago
-
Zalmi Foundation announces PKR 50m in honor of Pakistan’s Air Defenders22 hours ago
-
Sajid Sadpara summits World’s 7th highest mountain24 hours ago
-
Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed3 days ago
-
Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid Pakistan-India tensions3 days ago
-
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis begins Saturday3 days ago
-
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions3 days ago
-
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions3 days ago
-
PSL venue shift aimed at ensuring players’ safety: Mohsin Naqvi3 days ago
-
Remaining PSL 10 matches shifted to UAE: PCB3 days ago
-
PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed4 days ago