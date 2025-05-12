Open Menu

Tennis Championship Rescheduled After Ceasefire Between Pakistan And India

Muhammad Rameez Published May 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Tennis championship rescheduled after ceasefire between Pakistan and India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) has announced new dates for the 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships, following the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India on 10 May.

According to a press release, the tournament, which was postponed due to rising tensions and conflict between the two countries, will now take place from 17 to 24 May 2025.

Matches will be held at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex located on Garden Avenue in Islamabad.

The ITA expressed relief at the return of peace and said it looks forward to welcoming players and fans back to the courts for one of the country’s most prestigious tennis events.

