Tennis: Cluj-Napoca WTA Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 10:40 PM
Cluj, Romania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :results from the WTA Transylvania Open tournament in Cluj-Napoca on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalAnett Kontaveit (EST x2) bt Simona Halep (ROM x1) 6-2, 6-3
