Tennis: Cluj WTA Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:26 PM
Quarter-finals Mayar Sherif (EGY) bt Kristina Kucova (SVK x8) 6-3, 6-1Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) bt Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 7-5, 6-3Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-3, 6-0