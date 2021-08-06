UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Cluj WTA Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:26 PM

Tennis: Cluj WTA results

Results in the WTA tournament in Cluj on Friday (x denotes seeded player)

Cluj, Romania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :results in the WTA tournament in Cluj on Friday (x denotes seeded player): Quarter-finals Mayar Sherif (EGY) bt Kristina Kucova (SVK x8) 6-3, 6-1Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) bt Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 7-5, 6-3Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-3, 6-0

Recent Stories

Prime Minister appreciates conservation of Mughal ..

Prime Minister appreciates conservation of Mughal era Ali Mardan Villa

1 minute ago
 Minister thanks GAVI for its cooperation in EPI

Minister thanks GAVI for its cooperation in EPI

1 minute ago
 Canadian Economy Adds 94,000 Jobs in July Slashing ..

Canadian Economy Adds 94,000 Jobs in July Slashing Unemployment Rate - Statistic ..

1 minute ago
 Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay- ..

Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay-As-You-Drive”, another 1st i ..

19 minutes ago
 Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wi ..

Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wins

21 minutes ago
 PMC to take strict legal actions against violators ..

PMC to take strict legal actions against violators of admission policy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.