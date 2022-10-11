Tennis: Cluj WTA results

ClujNapoca, Romania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Cluj on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM x3) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x6) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 Anna Bondar (HUN x8) bt Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-2Anna Blinkova bt Anastasia Zakharova 6-1, 7-6 (9/7)Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) bt Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 7-5