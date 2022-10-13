Tennis: Cluj WTA results

ClujNapoca, Romania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Cluj on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Dalma Galfi (HUN) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA x9) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Magda Linette (POL x5) 6-2, 6-4 2nd rd Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-4Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-4, 6-1Anna Bondar (HUN x8) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4