Tennis: Cluj WTA Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 15, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Results from the WTA tournament in Cluj on Saturday

ClujNapoca, Romania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Cluj on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finals Anna Blinkova bt Anastasia Potapova (x4) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 Playing later:Jasmine Paolini (ITA) v Wang Xiyu (CHN x7)

