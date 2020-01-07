Tennis: Collated results from day two of the WTA Auckland Classic tennis tournament on Tuesday

Collated results from day two of the WTA Auckland Classic tennis tournament on Tuesday

1st rd Petra Martic (CRO x2) bt Usue Maitane Arconada (USA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 Amanda Anisimova (USA x3) bt Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 6-3, 6-4 Serena Williams (USA x1) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-3, 6-2 Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x5) bt Paige Hourigan (NZL) 6-1, 6-0 Julia Goerges (GER x4) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) Laura Siegemund (USA) bt Catherine McNally (USA) 6-2, 6-2Lauren Davis (USA) bt Varvara Lepchenko (USA) 7-6 (9/7), 6-2Christina McHale (USA) bt Ann Li (USA) 7-5, 6-2