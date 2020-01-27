Tennis: Collated results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday

Collated results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Collated results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding): Men's singles 4th rd Dominic Thiem (AUT x5) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x10) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 Stan Wawrinka (SUI x15) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 Alexander Zverev (GER x7) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x17) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) bt Nick Kyrgios (AUS x23) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4) Women's singles 4th rd Anett Kontaveit (EST x28) bt Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 7-5 Simona Halep (ROU x4) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x16) 6-4, 6-4Garbine Muguruza (ESP) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x9) 6-3, 6-3Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x30) bt Angelique Kerber (GER x17) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2