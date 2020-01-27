UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: Collated Results On Day Eight Of The Australian Open Grand Slam At Melbourne Park On Monday

Muhammad Rameez 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:43 PM

Tennis: Collated results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday

Collated results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Collated results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding): Men's singles 4th rd Dominic Thiem (AUT x5) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x10) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 Stan Wawrinka (SUI x15) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 Alexander Zverev (GER x7) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x17) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) bt Nick Kyrgios (AUS x23) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4) Women's singles 4th rd Anett Kontaveit (EST x28) bt Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 7-5 Simona Halep (ROU x4) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x16) 6-4, 6-4Garbine Muguruza (ESP) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x9) 6-3, 6-3Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x30) bt Angelique Kerber (GER x17) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

Related Topics

Melbourne Rafael Nadal Women Australian Open Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

28 minutes ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

2 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

2 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

2 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.