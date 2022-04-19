UrduPoint.com

Tennis Courts Inauguration, Tourney Held

Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2022 | 03:27 PM

A ceremony to inaugurate the two newly build synthetic Tennis courts was held at the Ziauddin University Clifton here on Tuesday

According to a communique here, a floodlight men's singles event was also held on late night of the 18th April.

The events were organized by the university.

On the occasion, Ahmed Ali Rajpoot was the Chief Guest and Muhammad Khalid Rehmani was Guest of honor.

An exhibition match was also played between the Aqeel Shabbir and Hasnain Khurram.

