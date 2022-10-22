Tennis courts to play key role in promotion of tennis among youth: minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said on Saturday that the newly-built state-of-the-art five Tennis Courts would play a key role in further promotion of tennis among the younger generation of the province

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said on Saturday that the newly-built state-of-the-art five Tennis Courts would play a key role in further promotion of tennis among the younger generation of the province.

He said this while talking at the prize distribution ceremony of Kamran Steel Pakistan ATF 16 & Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-1) as chief guest here at the State of the Art Five Tennis Courts at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Saturday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, DirectorAdmin Umair Hassan, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, Mian Mohsin Arshad Director Kamran Steel Rerolling Pvt Ltd and a large number of tennis enthusiasts were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi distributed prizes among the prominent performers of the event held with the collaboration of Sports board Punjab.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Minister for Sports said that Pakistani youth has great passion about the game of tennis.

"Tennis has been a part of upcoming Punjab Games where several top tennis players of the province will showcase their potential".

Talking to media, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said maximum playing opportunities are being giving to children with a humble background in sports. "Our doors are open to poor children of schools and colleges and now they can also play at this world class tennis venue," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that world class tennis courts have been built with modern facilities. "We planning to hold more big tennis events at these world class courts for the promotion of this game among the younger generation," he asserted.

Results: Boys U-16 Final: Bilal Asim beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-0, 6-0 Boys/Girls U-14 Final: Taimoor Ansari beat Abdullah Pirzada 9-8 Boys/Girls U-14 Doubles Final: Nabeel Qayum & Abdur Rehman beat Amna Qayyum & Taimoor Ansari 6-1Boys/ Girls U-12 Final: Hajra Suhail beat Salar Husnain 6-3Boys/Girls U-10 Final: Hajra Suhail beat Muaz Shahbaz 6-1.