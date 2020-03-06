Tennis: Davis Cup score - Australia 2 Brazil 0

Adelaide, Australia, March 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :results Friday on the opening day of Australia's Davis Cup qualifying tie against Brazil at Adelaide's Memorial Drive: Australia 2 Brazil 0 Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4, 6-4 John Millman (AUS) bt Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 Playing Saturday James Duckworth/John Peers (AUS) v Marcelo Demoliner/Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (BRA)John Millman (AUS) v Thiago Monteiro (BRA)Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)