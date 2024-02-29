Open Menu

Tennis: Dubai ATP Results - 1st Update

Results from the ATP tournament in Dubai on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Quarter-finals

Alexander Bublik (KAZ x7) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 6-4, 4-1 -- retired

Andrey Rublev (RUS x2) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4, 4-3 -- retired

