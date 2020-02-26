UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Dubai ATP Results

Wed 26th February 2020

Results from the ATP tournament in Dubai on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Duba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Dubai on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 6-3, 6-1 Karen Khachanov (RUS x7) bt Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-3, 6-4 Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 Daniel Evans (GBR) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7)Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-1, 6-0Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

