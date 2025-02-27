Open Menu

Tennis: Dubai Championships Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Tennis: Dubai Championships results

Results in the ATP Dubai Championships on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) results in the ATP Dubai Championships on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x1) 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5

Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Recent Stories

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

42 seconds ago
 India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of ..

India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain

44 seconds ago
 Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalit ..

Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed

6 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in i ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume fo ..

6 minutes ago
 Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exh ..

Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2, ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

7 minutes ago
Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic par ..

Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic partnership

7 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali ..

7 minutes ago
 ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% a ..

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% at Annual General Meeting

8 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Kh ..

Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan chairs first-ever Vice Chan ..

5 minutes ago
 Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 l ..

Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 lives over 10 years: foundation

5 minutes ago
 Myanmar hands over 84 Indonesian alleged scammers ..

Myanmar hands over 84 Indonesian alleged scammers to Thailand

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports