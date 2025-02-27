Tennis: Dubai Championships Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Results in the ATP Dubai Championships on Thursday (x denotes seeding)
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) results in the ATP Dubai Championships on Thursday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x1) 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5
Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
