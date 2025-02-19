Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA Results
Muhammad Rameez Published February 19, 2025 | 12:05 AM
Results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player)
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player):
2nd rd
Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS x11) 7-6 (10/8), 4-6, 6-3
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-3, 6-2
Paula Badosa (ESP x9) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-2, 6-1
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x4) bt Eva Lys (GER) 6-2, 7-5
Recent Stories
UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil
Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects
Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s exports up to $60 billion
AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career counselling open expo
Honduras reverses decision to scrap extradition treaty with US
Kohat launches massive vaccination drive against deadly 'Tabaq' disease
EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfare, radar, electro-optical syst ..
UAE strengthens its sustainability leadership with launch of second edition of S ..
EDGE signs LoI with Lockheed Martin to explore areas of collaboration in aerospa ..
Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at UAE Tour
England bring in Chessum for Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results
More Stories From Sports
-
Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at UAE Tour2 minutes ago
-
England bring in Chessum for Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results2 minutes ago
-
Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament1 hour ago
-
Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament2 hours ago
-
Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy title defence kicks off tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Hosting Champions Trophy, a historic occasion for Pakistan: Rizwan1 hour ago
-
Islamabad United partners with Zero Healthcare to promote athlete wellness2 hours ago
-
Asian Taekwondo C’ships going on in full swing2 hours ago
-
Pak cueists earn victories in Asian Snooker C’ship matches2 hours ago
-
Kabaddi tournament held at Jilani Park4 hours ago