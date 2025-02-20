Open Menu

Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - 1st update

Results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Thursday (x denotes seeded player)

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x12) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x2) 6-3, 6-3

Recent Stories

UAE launches digital platform for essential commod ..

UAE launches digital platform for essential commodity price monitoring

55 seconds ago
 Two killed in Layyah road accident

Two killed in Layyah road accident

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan on path to sustainable growth: Advisor to ..

Pakistan on path to sustainable growth: Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram ..

5 minutes ago
 500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' ..

500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..

16 minutes ago
 Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - 1st upda ..

Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - 1st update

4 minutes ago
 Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Ch ..

Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

4 minutes ago
Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six N ..

Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations

16 minutes ago
 Bond franchise shifts to Amazon as Broccoli family ..

Bond franchise shifts to Amazon as Broccoli family steps back

7 minutes ago
 Netflix says to spend $1 billion producing content ..

Netflix says to spend $1 billion producing content in Mexico

5 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v India Champions Trophy score ..

Cricket: Bangladesh v India Champions Trophy scores

7 minutes ago
 Bringing SBKWU at par with first-class universitie ..

Bringing SBKWU at par with first-class universities our top priority: Governor

7 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports