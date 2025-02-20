Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Thursday (x denotes seeded player)
Quarter-finals
Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)
Mirra Andreeva (RUS x12) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x2) 6-3, 6-3
