Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) : result from the WTA Dubai Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Final Garbine Muguruza (ESP x9) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

