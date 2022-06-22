Tennis: Eastbourne ATP and WTA results

Results from the ATP and WTA tournaments in Eastbourne on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Eastbourne, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP and WTA tournaments in Eastbourne on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): Men 2nd rd Cameron Norrie (GBR x1) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-4, 6-2 Maxime Cressy (USA) bt Dan Evans (GBR) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 Alexander Bublik (KAZ) bt John Millman (AUS) 6-4, 6-2 Taylor Fritz (USA x3) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 7-5, 6-3 Alex De Minaur (AUS x6) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 Tommy Paul (USA) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Women 3rd rd Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x15) bt Jodie Burrage (GBR) 6-1, 6-2 Lesya Tsurenko (UKR) bt Magda Linette (POL) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 Petra Kvitova (CZE x14) bt Katie Boulter (GBR) 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4Camila Giorgi (ITA x12) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x5) 7-5, 6-3Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) bt Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4