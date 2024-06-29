Open Menu

Tennis: Eastbourne International ATP Result

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 29, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Eastbourne International ATP result on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)

Eastbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Eastbourne International ATP result on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):

Final

Taylor Fritz USA (x1) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-4, 6-3

afp

