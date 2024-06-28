Tennis: Eastbourne International WTA Results
Muhammad Rameez Published June 28, 2024 | 08:27 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Eastbourne International WTA results on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Madison Keys (USA x4) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x6) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x3) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3
