Tennis: Eastbourne International WTA results

Muhammad Rameez Published June 28, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Eastbourne International WTA results on Friday (x denotes seeded player)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Eastbourne International WTA results on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Semi-finals

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Madison Keys (USA x4) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x6) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x3) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

