Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results

Results from the WTA and ATP Eastbourne grass-court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :results from the WTA and ATP Eastbourne grass-court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player): Women Semi-finals Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 5-4, retired MenSemi-finalsLorenzo Sonego (ITA x3) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1