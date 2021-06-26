UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP Results -- 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:27 AM

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

Results from the WTA and ATP Eastbourne grass-court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :results from the WTA and ATP Eastbourne grass-court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player): Women Semi-finals Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 6-4, 6-1 Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 5-4, retired MenSemi-finalsLorenzo Sonego (ITA x3) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

Related Topics

Ita Women From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

1 hour ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

5 minutes ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

5 minutes ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

7 minutes ago

Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Tr ..

7 minutes ago

Canada in Contact with Int'l Partners Over Heart I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.