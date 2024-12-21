Tennis Equipments Distributed
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The President of Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) handed over Tennis equipments to three government schools in Karachi South Liyari and Thatta District schools.
Two Iron poles of full size , full Tennis court net, two Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) Rackets were given to each school, a communique said.
The KTA President M Khalid Rehmani said that KTA will hand over JTI equipments to Baba Bhit Island govt School soon after Winter Vacations.
Recent Stories
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis equipments distributed5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow15 minutes ago
-
Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today6 hours ago
-
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row17 hours ago
-
FBISE Girls' Badminton team win Inter-Board Championship18 hours ago
-
Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium to be completed in February18 hours ago
-
Rs50mln being spent for Muzaffargarh's Faisal Stadium renovation21 hours ago
-
Conquerors, Stars advance to final of National Women’s One-Day Tournament21 hours ago
-
Conquerors on top of points table of National Women's One-Day Tournament22 hours ago
-
Zone-VII Whites clinch second straight victory in Woodward Trophy U-17 inter zonal cricket tournamen ..23 hours ago
-
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK24 hours ago
-
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa1 day ago