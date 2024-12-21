Open Menu

Tennis Equipments Distributed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Tennis equipments distributed

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The President of Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) handed over Tennis equipments to three government schools in Karachi South Liyari and Thatta District schools.

Two Iron poles of full size , full Tennis court net, two Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) Rackets were given to each school, a communique said.

The KTA President M Khalid Rehmani said that KTA will hand over JTI equipments to Baba Bhit Island govt School soon after Winter Vacations.

