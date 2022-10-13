Tennis: Florence Open ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Florence on Wednesday

Florence, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Florence on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd round Brandon Nakashima (USA x8) bt Altug Celikbilek (TUR) 6-3, 6-4Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Francesco Passaro (ITA) 6-4, 7-5