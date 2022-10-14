Tennis: Florence Open ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Florence on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Florence, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Florence on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-4, 6-2 JJ Wolf (USA) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x7) 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x3) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 6-2 Playing laterFelix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x1) v Brandon Nakashima (USA x8)