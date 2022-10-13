UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Florence Open ATP Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Tennis: Florence Open ATP results - 1st update

Florence, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Florence on Wednessday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA x6) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 2nd rd J.

J.

Wolf (USA) bt Maxime Cressy (USA x4) 6-3, 6-4Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Aslan Karatsev (x5) 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x2) 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

