Tennis: French Open results

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :French Open results at Roland Garros on Friday, the sixth day of the delayed 2020 championship (x denotes seeded player): Men 3rd rd Dominic Thiem (AUT x3) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x28) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 Women 3rd rd Iga Swiatek (POL) bt Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-3, 6-2Elina Svitolina (UKR x3) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x27) 6-4, 7-5afp