UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: French Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:28 PM

Tennis: French Open results

French Open results at Roland Garros on Tuesday, the 10th day of the delayed 2020 championship (x denotes seeded player)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :French Open results at Roland Garros on Tuesday, the 10th day of the delayed 2020 championship (x denotes seeded player): Women 4th rd Danielle Collins (USA) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x30) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Quarter-finalsNadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x3) 6-2, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Women 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai Comedy Festival begins on 21st October

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Israel Export Inst ..

44 minutes ago

Etihad Airways implements Boeing 787 Dreamliner Mu ..

44 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of police torture of w ..

39 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court informed about Indian non-ser ..

42 seconds ago

Unknown People Trying to Break Into Building of Go ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.