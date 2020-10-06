Tennis: French Open results

French Open results at Roland Garros on Tuesday, the 10th day of the delayed 2020 championship (x denotes seeded player)

French Open results at Roland Garros on Tuesday, the 10th day of the delayed 2020 championship (x denotes seeded player): Women 4th rd Danielle Collins (USA) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x30) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Quarter-finalsNadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x3) 6-2, 6-4