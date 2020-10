Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :French Open results at Roland Garros on Friday, the 13th day of the delayed 2020 championship (x denotes seeded player): MenSemi-finalsRafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x12) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0)

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

Opposition parties united for protection of ill-go ..

Moscow Mayor Says Next Week Will Be Decisive for P ..

Virus turns London teens' Italian holiday into nig ..

Stakeholders to be consulted on legislation about ..

Plan being made to prevent mental diseases in Balo ..