Tennis: French Open Results

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:34 PM

Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2021 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding)

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2021 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding): Women 2nd rd Elena Vesnina (RUS) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x11) - walkover Tamara Zidansek (SLO) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-4, 6-1Darya Kasatkina (RUS) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x10) 6-2, 6-2Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN x2) - walkover

