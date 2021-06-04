Tennis: French Open results

Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2021 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding)

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2021 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding): Women 3rd rd Elena Rybakina (KAZ x21) bt Elena Vesnina (RUS) 6-1, 6-4 Victoria Azarenka (BLR x15) bt Madison Keys (USA x23) 6-2, 6-2Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x31) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) 6-4, 2-6, 6-0Tamara Zidansek (SLO) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 0-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2