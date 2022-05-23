UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Monday, the second day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Monday, the second day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Women 1st rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-2, 6-0 Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-3, 6-1 Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-0, 6-2 Daria Saville (AUS) bt Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE) 6-1, 6-2 Petra Kvitova (CZE x32) bt Anna Bondar (HUN) 7-6 (7/0), 6-1Amanda Anisimova (USA x27) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-5, 6-4Andrea Petkovic (GER) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-4, 6-2

