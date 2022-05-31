Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Tuesday, the 10 day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Tuesday, the 10 day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): WomenQuarter-finals Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x17) 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3