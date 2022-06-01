Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Quarter-finals Daria Kastakina (x20) bt Veronika Kudermetova (x29) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)