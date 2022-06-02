UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 02, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Thursday, the 12th day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Paris, June 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :French Open results on Thursday, the 12th day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Semi-finals Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Darya Kasatkina (x20) 6-2, 6-1 Mixed doublesFinalEna Shibahara/Wesley Koolhof (JPN/NED x2) bt Ulrikke Eikeri/Joran Vliegen (NOR/BEL) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

