Tennis: French Open results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :French Open results on Saturday, the 14th day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Final Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Coco Gauff (USA x18) 6-1, 6-3 Boys singles Final Gabriel Debru (FRA x14) bt Gilles Arnaud Bailly (BEL) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 Girls singlesFinalLucie Havlickova (CZE x9) bt Solana Sierra (ARG) 6-3, 6-3