Tennis: French Open Results

Muhammad Rameez Published June 02, 2023 | 06:57 PM

French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player

French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women 3rd rdElise Mertens (BEL x28) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x3) 6-1, 6-3Daria Kasatkina (x9) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-0, 6-1

