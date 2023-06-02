Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women 3rd rdElise Mertens (BEL x28) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x3) 6-1, 6-3Daria Kasatkina (x9) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-0, 6-1