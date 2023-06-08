UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results

Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Thursday, the 12th day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Thursday, the 12th day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Semi-finalsKarolina Muchova (CZE) bt Aryna Sabalenka (x2) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 7-5afp

