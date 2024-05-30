Tennis: French Open Results -
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2024 | 08:38 PM
French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt David Goffin (BEL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-1, 5-0 - retired
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3
Sebastian Korda (USA x27) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-0, 6-3, 6-4
2nd rd
Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-2
Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) 7-5, 6-4
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-2, 6-0
Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-3, 6-4
Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-2, 6-2
Recent Stories
Jury starts day two of Trump trial deliberations
Chairman PMYP emphasizes crucial role of technology for empowering youth
Experts stress on reviewing National Food Security Policy with focus on malnutri ..
Minor drowns in canal
WB team acknowledges progress on infrastructure activities in flood hit areas
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.3 billion
Sherry calls for urgent climate action at "Road to Climate Resilient Pakistan" c ..
Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..
Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer
More Stories From Sports
-
PAF, Wapda qualify for Memorial Basketball seims2 hours ago
-
Kompany insists call from Bayern Munich was no surprise2 hours ago
-
Peshawar Region claims squash male trophy in KP U-23 Games3 hours ago
-
Peshawar secures gold in men's squash, while Mardan advances to cricket final3 hours ago
-
First-ever hockey academy in an educational institution inaugurated2 hours ago
-
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists5 hours ago
-
Fakhar, Shaheen, Imad advace in ICC Rankings6 hours ago
-
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest8 hours ago
-
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach21 hours ago
-
Pakistan clinch Sarsabz Volleyball Series21 hours ago
-
Goffin claims he was spat at by French Open spectator21 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update23 hours ago