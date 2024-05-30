Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Men

2nd rd

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt David Goffin (BEL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-1, 5-0 - retired

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

Sebastian Korda (USA x27) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-0, 6-3, 6-4

Women

2nd rd

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-2

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) 7-5, 6-4

Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-2, 6-0

Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-3, 6-4

Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-2, 6-2