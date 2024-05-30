Open Menu

Tennis: French Open Results -

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2024 | 08:38 PM

Tennis: French Open results -

French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Men

2nd rd

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt David Goffin (BEL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-1, 5-0 - retired

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

Sebastian Korda (USA x27) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-0, 6-3, 6-4

Women

2nd rd

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-2

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) 7-5, 6-4

Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-2, 6-0

Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-3, 6-4

Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-2, 6-2

Related Topics

USA Hun David Ita Women

Recent Stories

Jury starts day two of Trump trial deliberations

Jury starts day two of Trump trial deliberations

2 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP emphasizes crucial role of technolog ..

Chairman PMYP emphasizes crucial role of technology for empowering youth

2 minutes ago
 Experts stress on reviewing National Food Security ..

Experts stress on reviewing National Food Security Policy with focus on malnutri ..

2 minutes ago
 Minor drowns in canal

Minor drowns in canal

2 minutes ago
 WB team acknowledges progress on infrastructure ac ..

WB team acknowledges progress on infrastructure activities in flood hit areas

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.3 billion

5 minutes ago
Sherry calls for urgent climate action at "Road to ..

Sherry calls for urgent climate action at "Road to Climate Resilient Pakistan" c ..

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

1 hour ago
 Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ ..

Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..

1 hour ago
 Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

1 hour ago
 Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

1 hour ago
 CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Y ..

CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports