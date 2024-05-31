Tennis: French Open Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Women
3rd rd
Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/8)
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) 6-2, 6-4
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
Recent Stories
Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..
Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
More Stories From Sports
-
KP U23 Inter-Region Games, Mardan wins Cricket, Kohat claims Taekwondo trophy1 hour ago
-
Peshawar Region leads in Women competitions in KP U23 Games1 hour ago
-
Islamabad, Rangers move in Memorial Basketball semis3 hours ago
-
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England4 hours ago
-
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World squad18 hours ago
-
Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T2019 hours ago
-
French Open day 5: Who's saying what19 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update19 hours ago
-
Pakistan clean sweep Volleyball Series against Australia19 hours ago
-
Djokovic untroubled at French Open as fans hit by alcohol ban20 hours ago
-
Ipswich manager McKenna signs new four-year deal20 hours ago
-
Eleven years on, Hummels and Reus hope to set things right at Wembley20 hours ago