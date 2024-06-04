Open Menu

Tennis: French Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Tennis: French Open results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) French Open results on Tuesday, the 10th day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Women

Quarter-finals

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Related Topics

USA

Recent Stories

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

4 minutes ago
 ‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

20 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

24 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

45 minutes ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

7 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

16 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

17 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

17 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports