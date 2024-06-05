Open Menu

Tennis: French Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 05, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)

French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Women

Quarter-finals

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

