Tennis: French Open Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 05, 2024 | 08:31 PM
French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)
Women
Quarter-finals
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
