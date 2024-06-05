Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Women

Quarter-finals

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4