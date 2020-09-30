Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

French Open results at Roland Garros on Wednesday, the fourth day of the delayed 2020 championship (x denotes seeded player):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :French Open results at Roland Garros on Wednesday, the fourth day of the delayed 2020 championship (x denotes seeded player): Men 2nd rd Taylor Fritz (USA x27) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Stan Wawrinka (SUI x16) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 Women 2nd rd Elina Svitolina (UKR x3) bt Renata Zarazua (MEX) 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x27) bt Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3, 6-3 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x10) 6-2, 6-2Nadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x23) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) bt Serena Williams (USA x6) walkover