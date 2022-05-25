UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update

Published May 25, 2022

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 2nd rd Aljaz Bedene (SLO) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x9) bt Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 John Isner (USA x23) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x13) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 Cameron Norrie (GBR x10) bt Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 Karen Khachanov (x21) bt Hugo Dellien (BOL) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 Women 2nd rd Angelique Kerber (GER x21) bt Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt Emma Raducanu (GBR x12) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 Amanda Anisimova (USA x27) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-4, 6-1 Karolina Muchova (CZE) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x4) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) Elise Mertens (BEL x31) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) walkover Coco Gauff (USA x18) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) Kaia Kanepi (EST) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 6-4, 6-4 Victoria Azarenka (x15) bt Andrea Petkovic (GER) 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)Jil Teichmann (SUI x23) bt Olga Danilovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-1afp

