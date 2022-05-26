Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 2nd rd Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Holger Rune (DEN) bt Henri Laaksonen (SUI) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x28) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 Women 2nd rd Jessica Pegula (USA x11) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (x30) 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-4 Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8) 6-2, 6-2 Paula Badosa (ESP x3) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 Veronika Kudermetova (x29) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-3, 6-3Elena Rybakina (KAZ x16) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 6-4, 6-0Darya Kasatkina (x20) bt Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX) 6-0, 6-3