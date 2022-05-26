UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 2nd rd Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Holger Rune (DEN) bt Henri Laaksonen (SUI) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x28) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 Women 2nd rd Jessica Pegula (USA x11) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (x30) 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-4 Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8) 6-2, 6-2 Paula Badosa (ESP x3) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 Veronika Kudermetova (x29) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-3, 6-3Elena Rybakina (KAZ x16) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 6-4, 6-0Darya Kasatkina (x20) bt Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX) 6-0, 6-3

Related Topics

USA Russia Casper Belarus Women From

Recent Stories

Dummar inaugurates Ziarat to Sanjavi Road, Power f ..

Dummar inaugurates Ziarat to Sanjavi Road, Power feeder in Zindara

1 minute ago
 KP CM pays tribute party workers martyred during l ..

KP CM pays tribute party workers martyred during long march

1 minute ago
 US Jobless Claims Down First Time in 4 Weeks - Lab ..

US Jobless Claims Down First Time in 4 Weeks - Labor Department

1 minute ago
 Ex-Japanese farm minter convicted for taking bribe ..

Ex-Japanese farm minter convicted for taking bribes from egg producer

1 minute ago
 Wang Yi meets Solomon Islands FM on ties, BRI land ..

Wang Yi meets Solomon Islands FM on ties, BRI landmark projectsm

1 minute ago
 US 1st Quarter GDP Down 1.5% vs 6.9% in Q4, Commer ..

US 1st Quarter GDP Down 1.5% vs 6.9% in Q4, Commerce Dept. Says in 2nd Estimate

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.